₹41,770 Crore Investment In Madhya Pradesh, 53,000 Jobs In Pipeline |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as an investors’ destination after the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held in Bhopal this February.

This is evident from the fact that so far 2,457.433 acres (994.4889 hectares) of land have been allotted to 64 companies across the state.

These companies have proposed a total investment of Rs 41,770.14 crore, which is expected to generate employment for 52,869 people in the state.

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh Industry Development Corporation (MPIDC) are confident that the companies will set up their units soon, as the land allotment has been made only after payment of the requisite fee.

Compared to the previous GIS held in Indore, the Bhopal summit received an overwhelming response. In earlier summits, MoUs were signed but were not binding.

However, in Bhopal GIS, intent-of-investment letters were signed, and hence the companies are turning up in big numbers to get land allocation for their projects, an official said.

Most of the land allotment requests came from companies engaged in the food, leather, renewable energy, cement, and infrastructure.

Patanjali Group gets highest land allocation of 175.059 hectares

The highest land allocation has been made to the Patanjali Group. A total of 175.059 hectares has been allotted to Patanjali Group Divya Yog Mandir (Trust) in Ghurehata village of Mauganj, Rewa district.

The group has proposed investment of Rs 5000 crores which is expected to generate employment to around 5000 people. The second highest land allotment of 106.73 hectare has gone to Ultratech Cement in Majhgava, Kariyajhar, Dhaulhara, Malgaon, Pipranv villages situated in Rampur tehsil, Sidhi district.

The company has promised investment of Rs 3802.13 crores which will generate 1327 employment opportunities.

Dhar district tops in land allocation

Dhar district tops the state in land allocation. One dozen companies have been allotted land to set up their units in Dhar district.

As far as Bhopal district is concerned, only two companies turned up to get land allotment for their future projects.