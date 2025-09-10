 24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior

24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior

According to the woman's family, on July 19, 2025, the husband demanded a Bullet motorcycle from his wife’s parental home. When the woman refused, he burned her with a hot iron rod.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman succumbed to burns after battling in the hospital for 20 days in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She was subjected to torture by her husband and in-laws for refusing to demands of Bullet bike. The accused burnt mercilessly burnt her with hot iron rods.

The police arrested the husband and father-in-law during the night, while the mother-in-law was also taken into custody for her involvement in the case.

Read Also
'Hayee, Itna Handsome TC…' Female Passenger Secretly Records TC Onboard Bhopal-Delhi Shatabdi...
article-image

The incident

According to the woman's family, on July 19, 2025, the husband demanded a Bullet motorcycle from his wife’s parental home. When the woman refused, he allegedly burned her with a hot iron rod.

FPJ Shorts
'I Feel Cheated': X User Debunks The 'Hard Reality' Of India's Health Insurance System In Viral Tweet
'I Feel Cheated': X User Debunks The 'Hard Reality' Of India's Health Insurance System In Viral Tweet
SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy List Out; 8,021 Posts Across Govt Departments; Check Details
SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy List Out; 8,021 Posts Across Govt Departments; Check Details
Thane: Massive Traffic Jam From Ghodbunder Road To Mira Bhayandar Due To Potholes | VIDEO
Thane: Massive Traffic Jam From Ghodbunder Road To Mira Bhayandar Due To Potholes | VIDEO
'Rupees Are Accepted Everywhere:' Woman In Ireland Pranks 'Desi' Grocery Shopkeeper With Indian Currency; WATCH
'Rupees Are Accepted Everywhere:' Woman In Ireland Pranks 'Desi' Grocery Shopkeeper With Indian Currency; WATCH

Later, the family claimed that the mother-in-law gave her a cold drink mixed with poison, pretending to help her feel better.

The woman was first admitted to Birla Hospital in Gwalior and then transferred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Despite treatment for 45 days, she passed away.

The victim, Sonali Sharma (24), was the daughter of Satish Sharma from Bhind district. She married Aditya Sharma from Maharajpura, Gwalior, in February 2024.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal
article-image

Everything was normal during the first six months of the marriage, but later Sonali faced harassment from her husband, mother-in-law Anita Sharma, father-in-law Rajesh Sharma, and cousin-in-law Sapna Sharma, who repeatedly demanded dowry.

Her father, Satish Sharma, visited the in-laws with relatives to talk to them, but the situation did not improve.

According to Maharajpura Police Station In-Charge Dharmendra Yadav, the accused — husband Aditya Sharma, father-in-law Rajesh Sharma, and mother-in-law Anita Sharma — have been arrested.

The cousin-in-law, Sapna Sharma, is still absconding. Police are questioning the arrested persons and continue to search for the one still missing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior

24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior

MP Board Introduces New Exam Pattern For Classes 5 & 8 From 2026 To Help Students Score Better

MP Board Introduces New Exam Pattern For Classes 5 & 8 From 2026 To Help Students Score Better

VIDEO: Two Bikers Caught Snatching Gold Mangalsutra From Woman In Broad Daylight In MP’s Jabalpur

VIDEO: Two Bikers Caught Snatching Gold Mangalsutra From Woman In Broad Daylight In MP’s Jabalpur

‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’ Song From Jolly LLB 3 Offends Lawyers; PIL Filed In Madhya Pradesh High Court,...

‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’ Song From Jolly LLB 3 Offends Lawyers; PIL Filed In Madhya Pradesh High Court,...

Forest Dept Employee Raped On Pretext Of Marriage, Extorted Of Lakhs Of Rupees In MP's Jabalpur

Forest Dept Employee Raped On Pretext Of Marriage, Extorted Of Lakhs Of Rupees In MP's Jabalpur