24-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death By Husband After Her Family Refuses Bullet Bike In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman succumbed to burns after battling in the hospital for 20 days in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She was subjected to torture by her husband and in-laws for refusing to demands of Bullet bike. The accused burnt mercilessly burnt her with hot iron rods.

The police arrested the husband and father-in-law during the night, while the mother-in-law was also taken into custody for her involvement in the case.

The incident

According to the woman's family, on July 19, 2025, the husband demanded a Bullet motorcycle from his wife’s parental home. When the woman refused, he allegedly burned her with a hot iron rod.

Later, the family claimed that the mother-in-law gave her a cold drink mixed with poison, pretending to help her feel better.

The woman was first admitted to Birla Hospital in Gwalior and then transferred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Despite treatment for 45 days, she passed away.

The victim, Sonali Sharma (24), was the daughter of Satish Sharma from Bhind district. She married Aditya Sharma from Maharajpura, Gwalior, in February 2024.

Everything was normal during the first six months of the marriage, but later Sonali faced harassment from her husband, mother-in-law Anita Sharma, father-in-law Rajesh Sharma, and cousin-in-law Sapna Sharma, who repeatedly demanded dowry.

Her father, Satish Sharma, visited the in-laws with relatives to talk to them, but the situation did not improve.

According to Maharajpura Police Station In-Charge Dharmendra Yadav, the accused — husband Aditya Sharma, father-in-law Rajesh Sharma, and mother-in-law Anita Sharma — have been arrested.

The cousin-in-law, Sapna Sharma, is still absconding. Police are questioning the arrested persons and continue to search for the one still missing.