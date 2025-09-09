 Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal

Later, when the family asked for the girl’s return, the accused refused to hand her over

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Two Booked For Kidnapping Relative’s Minor Daughter In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl belonging to the vagabond community was allegedly abducted by her relatives in the Aishbagh police station area. The community resides in temporary tents near Subhash Phatak and earns a livelihood by selling glass utensils door to door.

Complainant Shahrukh Khan told police that on June 2, his relatives Durafsha alias Reshma and Farooq took the girl with them on the pretext of taking her out. Later, when the family asked for the girl’s return, the accused refused to hand her over.

Police officials said that both accused hail from Ratlam. A case of kidnapping has been registered against them under relevant sections and efforts are underway to trace the missing child and arrest the accused.

A 60-year-old man identified as Suresh Raikwar, was brutally attacked by his son with a knife following a heated argument on Monday night under Gandhi Nagar police station limits.

According to reports, Suresh, who works as a laborer and lives in BDA Colony had returned home around 5 p.m. after visiting his ailing in-laws. His son, Prem Raikwar, accused him of neglecting his own parents while frequently visiting his wife’s parents.

The argument soon turned violent, and in a fit of rage, Prem stabbed his father on the head and neck. Neighbors rushed the severely injured Suresh to a nearby hospital after Prem fled the scene. Police later arrested the accused son and have registered a case. Suresh remains under treatment in critical condition.

