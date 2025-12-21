 Bhopal News: Karni Sena Stir Ends In Harda As Probe Ordered, Five Cops Suspended
To recall, a member of the Rajput community was cheated, and the accused was arrested from Indore. The Karni Sena members were demanding that he be handed over to them. However, on July 12-13, the Harda police allegedly entered the Rajput hostels and thrashed students and other members of the community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Karni Sena Stir Ends In Harda As Probe Ordered, Five Cops Suspended | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Karni Sena members called off their agitation against the district administration of Harda to press their 19-point charter of demands after the district administration suspended five police personnel on Sunday and also announced a magisterial enquiry into the incident which triggered the stir.

On Sunday, Karni Sena leader Jeewan Singh Sherpur led the demonstration at the Nehru Stadium, where around 20,000 members gathered. Among them were women, students, and prominent members of the society.

Talking to the media in the evening, Sherpur said that the administration had suspended five police personnel and ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. So the stir had been called off.

He added that to press the other demands like withdrawal of cases, improvement in reservation and recruitment process, reservation on economic basis, electricity bill and smart meter, cow protection, farmer-related issues, women s safety, education and employment, the members would march to New Delhi.

