 ED Searches 10 Places In Delhi, Bhopal In ₹273 Crore Bank Fraud Case Related To Era Housing And Developers India Private Ltd
The premises covered in the search action belong to the entities and persons closely associated with the company

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at ten locations across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged Rs 273 crore bank fraud case on Tuesday, officials said.

A total of ten premises, including one in Bhopal, are being covered by the Delhi zone of the federal probe agency in the case against a company named Era Housing and Developers India Private Ltd. (EHDL) and its promoters.

