MP News: Retention Of Govt Houses; Rules Amended To Bar Ineligible Employees | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has amended rules 17 and 37 of the Government House Allocation Rule, to tackle the problem of government employees not vacating allotted accommodations after retirement or transfer.

Under this, after passing of a certain period, if a government servant does not vacate a government accommodation, then he will have to pay ten times the rent and a penalty of 30 times the rent.

As per the new norm, on transfer or retirement, a government servant can occupy a government residence for six months on general rent.

A retired government official can live in a government accommodation for three months by paying the general rent. But after this, he will have to pay 10 times the rent for another three months. After this, he will have to pay a penalty of 30 times the rent. In other words, penalty rent will be increased from 10% to 30%.

If the rent of a government accommodation is Rs 3000, then the penalty will become Rs 90,000 on imposition of 30% penalty rent.

Likewise, those who resign or are dissociated from government service or become ineligible due to any reason can occupy a government residence for three months on general rent. After this, penalty rent will be recovered from them and an eviction process will be initiated against them.

The increased rent and penalty will help the government in getting government houses vacated by retired officials timely.

Electrification of PVTG houses

The state government has identified 18, 833 houses of extremely backward tribals, called Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) which were left out under the “Electricity for Every Home” scheme. The cabinet has decided to electrify such homes situated in far-flung areas of the state with the help of the Government of India (GoI).

The GoI will give 60% share and 40% cost of electrifying such houses will be borne by the state government.

As many as 211 houses were identified where electricity could not be supplied through the grid as they were situated too far. Hence a decision has been taken to light up such houses through solar batteries. A sum of around Rs 79 crore has been approved in this regard.