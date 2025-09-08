MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Bats For Indigenous Cow Rearing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed officials to encourage rearing of indigenous cows across Madhya Pradesh, especially in tribal regions. He said local breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Malvi and Nagori should be promoted through innovative initiatives.

Chairing a meeting of the Gau Samvardhan Board at Mantralaya, Yadav said that self-reliant Gau Shalas (cow shelters) can play a key role in boosting the state’s economy. He stressed that cow shelters can become financially independent by generating income through products made from cow dung and urine.

He instructed officials to develop systems for marketing these products, and to use available Gau Shala space for solar energy production.

According to the CM, cow rearing should be tailored to suit regional needs. He also called for active involvement of donors and religious institutions in supporting shelter homes.

Highlighting a shortage of veterinary doctors compared to cattle population, Yadav said that steps must be taken to increase veterinary staff for better cattle management and improved milk yield.

Officials said that comprehensive Gau Shalas have been launched in the municipal corporations of Gwalior, Indore and Ujjain, while work is underway in Bhopal and Jabalpur. The CM also reviewed the Swablambi Gau Shala Niti during the meeting.