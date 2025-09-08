VIDEO: Shridham Express Catches Fire Near Jabalpur Railway Station; Guard Quickly Controls Blaze, No Injuries Reported

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was narrowly avoided on Monday when a fire broke out in a wheel of the 12192 Shridham Express, traveling from Jabalpur to Delhi.

The incident happened near Shahpura Bithoni station.

Passengers recorded videos of the fire, which went viral on social media on Monday. Videos show the train guard putting out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | Fire Breaks Out In Wheel Of Shridham Express Near Jabalpur, Causes Smoke In Coach, Controlled By Train Guard#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #jabalpur pic.twitter.com/KaOfzpl9Nz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2025

Reports said the fire started due to friction after the brake shoe stuck to the wheel, causing sparks and smoke inside one of the coaches.

Passengers panicked as smoke filled the coach, running around in fear and demanding the train be stopped. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the train was immediately halted.

The train guard and railway staff quickly used fire extinguishers to control the fire. After about half an hour, the situation was brought under control.

During the incident, passengers remained frightened, and several recorded videos of the fire, which went viral on social media. After the fire was put out and technical checks were completed, the train resumed its journey to Delhi.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Passengers expressed relief but raised concerns about railway safety, saying that timely action prevented a major disaster. West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava said authorities will investigate the incident and take necessary steps to prevent such events in the future.

This incident has once again raised serious questions about technical shortcomings and safety measures in Indian Railways.