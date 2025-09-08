WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav Meets Singer Mika Singh At Samatva Bhavan In Bhopal | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, met the popular bollywood singer Mika Singh at Bhopal’s Samatva Bhavan on Monday, after his power-pack performance last night.

Mika Singh, also known as the ‘Party King’ set the stage on fire on Sunday night with his energetic performance at a lounge in DB City Mall.

The next day, he was welcomed by CM Yadav at Samatva Bhavan and welcomed him with a shawl.

CM Yadav also shared the pictures of his meet on his official X handle.

#WATCH | Singer Mika Singh met Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/6UQYiTleYO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 8, 2025

After meeting the CM, Mika Singh said, “I feel fortunate to have met CM Mohan Yadav. He is leading a very good campaign, and I would like to be a part of it. My message to the youth is to stay away from intoxicants and focus on health. I also learned that the CM has banned liquor at 21 locations, and I sincerely thank him for this step.”

Read Also Jabalpur Bargi Dam On High Alert After Excessive Water Seepage

VIDEO | Bhopal: Singer Mika Singh says, "...I am lucky that I could meet CM Mohan Yadav. He is running a good campaign and I want to join that. I want to tell the youth to stop being addicted to intoxicants and focus on health. I have come to know that the CM has banned liquor at… pic.twitter.com/gxo1hBwnfW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2025

How was the show?

During the show, Mika greeted the crowd with his signature Punjabi style, shouting ‘Sat Sri Akal Bhopal’ and kicked off the night with his classic ‘Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.’

The energy peaked when he performed his hit ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag,’ making the entire club dance along.

He further electrified the audience with a special track dedicated to the city, singing ‘Bhopal Na Soya Saari Raat,’ followed by crowd favorites like ‘Bhopal Ka Mausam Badlegi’ and ‘Laila Teri Le Legi.’

The crowd responded with cheers, hoots, and nonstop dancing, turning the music night into a mini festival.

Mika connected with fans saying, ‘You are all Soorma Bhopalis, and tonight is dedicated to you. Love you, Bhopal!’

He also treated the audience to his latest track ‘Lover Boy,’ while glittering lights, DJ NKD’s high-voltage beats, and Mika’s charm created a memorable night for fashion-lovers and youth.