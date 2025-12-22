Bhopal News: Two 19-Year-Old Boys Held For Snatching Phones, Recovered Mobiles Worth ₹2.5 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police on Sunday arrested two notorious mobile phone snatchers and recovering stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, said police on Monday.

According to police, the case began on the night of December 20, when complainant Mohit Singh Baghel (26), a veterinary doctor and resident of Bhind district, reported that two unidentified youths on a black, unnumbered sports bike pushed him near Rani Kamalapati (Kamlapati) Railway Station and snatched his mobile phone.

Acting on his complaint, Habibganj Police registered the case under relevant section of the BNS and launched an investigation.

The police team analyzed footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and along escape routes. Based on the footage, the suspects were identified and taken into custody.

SI Akhilesh Tripathi said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to committing three mobile phone snatching incidents on the same night. They admitted to snatching one phone near Shahi Darbar on TT Nagar Link Road No. 1, another near ISBT, and the third from the complainant near Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, using an unregistered motorcycle.

The police recovered two smart phones from their possession. The motorcycle used in the crimes and mobile phones related to cases in TT Nagar and Govindpura police station areas were also seized. The arrested accused have been identified as Ali Hasan (19) and Mohd. Ali (19), both residents of Aman Colony, Karond, Bhopal.

SI Tripathi further said that, Police records reveal, both of them are involved in multiple criminal cases registered in TT Nagar, Govindpura, and Habibganj police stations. Further investigation is underway.