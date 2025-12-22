Bhopal Power Cut December 23: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Indra Colony, liberty Colony, Badwai Village & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 23, 2025, due to departmental work. Power supply will remain disrupted in different colonies for a few hours.
Area: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green, Nice Spach Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, ETC.
Timing: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Bagh Umrao Dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana Bajariya, Backery, Barkhedi Phatak, ETC.
Timing: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Vikas Kunj, Banast Kunj, Indus Empire, Paras Mejestik, Parshv Galaxy, Iden & Elite, Paarshv Pavilion, Ashiyana Aangan, Bhopal Surgical & Maternity Hospital
Timing: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Prithvi Court Yard, liberty Colony, Samardha Village, Chinar Colony nearest area
Timing: 10:00 to 15:30
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Forest Management, Ravishankar Nagar Quarters, Shyam Ngr, Dmi Hostel, Town & Country Planning, Rewa Kendra, Pollution Control Board, Ci Villa , Eden Garden, Garden Residency, Janki Bunglow
Timing: 10:00 to 15:30
Reason: Departmental work
The power department has said that the shutdown is necessary to complete maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled time. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared during the power cut period.