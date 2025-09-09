 One Detained For Ganesh Procession Stone Pelting In MP, Others On The Run; FIR Against 3 Named Persons And Several Unidentified Miscreants
Stones were hurled at the idols, damaging them. Angered devotees, supported by some right-wing local leaders, halted the procession

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
One Detained For Ganesh Procession Stone Pelting In MP, Others On The Run; FIR Against 3 Named Persons And Several Unidentified Miscreants | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gautam Nagar police detained one suspect in connection with stone pelting on a Ganesh idol immersion procession on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against three named persons and several unidentified miscreants.

Gautam Nagar police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that Abdul Haleem, one of the named accused, was picked up on Monday night. He was present at his shop while the procession passed by, raising doubts about his involvement, Thakur said.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Charan Singh Kushwaha against Yameen, Abdul Haleem, Sahil alias Bachha, and others yet to be identified.

Police said Sahil and his associates are absconding and will be questioned once arrested. Officials also said that complainants were called to record statements, but none have appeared so far.

The incident took place around 9:15 pm when the Ganesh immersion procession was moving from Arif Nagar towards DIG Bungalow.

Stones were hurled at the idols, damaging them. Angered devotees, supported by some right-wing local leaders, halted the procession at a busy junction, shouted slogans and staged a protest. The agitation led to heavy traffic congestion, trapping hundreds of vehicles for over an hour.

Later at night, protestors gathered outside Gautam Nagar police station demanding immediate arrests and strict action. Police have assured that identification of other accused will be done through video footage and eyewitnesses, and a search is on for Sahil Bachha and others named in the case.

Sahil, aides booked

In a separate case, police registered an FIR against Sahil Bachha and his aides Shehzad, Sumer, Suboor and others following a complaint by Rambha Nagar resident Azharuddin aka Shera. He alleged that around 7 pm on Monday night, only an hour before the stone pelting, Sahil and his group barged into his house, ransacked goods and assaulted him while demanding cash. Police are investigating both incidents.

