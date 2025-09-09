 Indore School Gets Bomb Threat; Students Sent Back Home
Indore School Gets Bomb Threat; Students Sent Back Home

Students sent home mid-classes; police notified three hours later

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Golden School in Indore on Tuesday morning after the management received a bomb threat via email. 

The email, reportedly sent at 3:18 am under the name “Nayantara Outlook,” was noticed by school authorities only at around 7 am. Despite the seriousness of the content, the police were informed nearly three hours later, around 10 am.

According to Additional DCP Zone-1 Alok Sharma, the school administration decided to act cautiously. Instead of alarming parents, they cleared the campus by sending children home in buses during class hours. 

The move was taken as a precautionary measure before informing the authorities.

Soon after receiving the alert, Rau police reached the school along with a dog squad and bomb disposal team. 

Senior police officials also arrived at the scene to supervise the search operation. The entire premises was thoroughly checked to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As of now, no suspicious object has been recovered, and police are treating the threat as a matter of serious concern. The authorities are also investigating the origin of the email and the credibility of the sender.

Parents, however, have not been officially informed about the incident. Police sources suggest that communication will be made after initial verifications to avoid unnecessary panic.

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been put in place around the school to ensure student safety.

