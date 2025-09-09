Constable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The car of Constable Aarti Pal, which went missing after falling into the Shipra River in Ujjain, was found on Tuesday. Her body was discovered in the rear part of the car.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the car was found about 70 meters away from the bridge where it had fallen. The NDRF and diver teams are working to confirm the details.

A local diver, Mohammad Irfan, discovered the car and the body. He said that the search had been ongoing for four days.

Today, after getting 15 minutes’ time from the TI (Traffic Inspector), he searched the spot where the car had fallen. That is where he found the car and Constable Aarti Pal’s body, after which the team was informed.

After receiving the news, Aarti Pal’s father rushed to the site and was seen in shock. Police officers and family members tried to support him.

The search operation had been running continuously since the accident. From early morning at 5 AM until 10 PM, around 130 personnel worked in two shifts. Teams from NDRF, SDERF, Home Guard, Police, and Shipra River swimming squad conducted deep water searches to locate the vehicle.

This tragic incident has left the police department and the family in grief.