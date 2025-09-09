 Constable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreConstable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain

Constable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the car was found about 70 meters away from the bridge where it had fallen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The car of Constable Aarti Pal, which went missing after falling into the Shipra River in Ujjain, was found on Tuesday. Her body was discovered in the rear part of the car.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the car was found about 70 meters away from the bridge where it had fallen. The NDRF and diver teams are working to confirm the details.

Read Also
IAS Reshuffle: 14 Officers Transferred, Shivam Verma Is New Indore Collector; Asheesh Singh Shifted...
article-image

A local diver, Mohammad Irfan, discovered the car and the body. He said that the search had been ongoing for four days.

Today, after getting 15 minutes’ time from the TI (Traffic Inspector), he searched the spot where the car had fallen. That is where he found the car and Constable Aarti Pal’s body, after which the team was informed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC’s 4D Echo Machine Procurement Stuck Amid Poor Tender Response
Mumbai News: BMC’s 4D Echo Machine Procurement Stuck Amid Poor Tender Response
IRCTC To Double Rail Neer Production At Ambernath Plant For Mumbai & Gujarat
IRCTC To Double Rail Neer Production At Ambernath Plant For Mumbai & Gujarat
LIC premium-collection surpasses 2024 numbers; but overall insurance collection on wane
LIC premium-collection surpasses 2024 numbers; but overall insurance collection on wane
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For Questioning Former’s Upbringing – Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For Questioning Former’s Upbringing – Watch
Read Also
Perfect 200! Indore Creates History, Tops Air Quality Survey After Leading Swachhta Race
article-image

After receiving the news, Aarti Pal’s father rushed to the site and was seen in shock. Police officers and family members tried to support him.

The search operation had been running continuously since the accident. From early morning at 5 AM until 10 PM, around 130 personnel worked in two shifts. Teams from NDRF, SDERF, Home Guard, Police, and Shipra River swimming squad conducted deep water searches to locate the vehicle.

This tragic incident has left the police department and the family in grief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Constable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain

Constable Aarti Pal’s Body Found In Shipra River After 4-Day Search In MP's Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award

CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...

CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...

Perfect 200! Indore Creates History, Tops Air Quality Survey After Leading Swachhta Race

Perfect 200! Indore Creates History, Tops Air Quality Survey After Leading Swachhta Race