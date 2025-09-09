 Perfect 200! Indore Creates History, Tops Air Quality Survey After Leading Swachhta Race
Indore honored with clean air award

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore Creates History, Tops Air Quality Survey With Perfect Score | Pushyamitra Bhargav (X)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has once again proved its leadership in environmental conservation as the city bagged the first spot in the air quality survey conducted at the national level.

What makes this achievement remarkable is that the city scored a perfect 200 out of 200, an achievement no other city has achieved before. The recognition highlights Indore’s consistent efforts not just in cleanliness but also in having better air quality and sustainable urban living.

article-image

Award presented in Delhi ceremony

The Clean Air Award was presented to Indore on Tuesday afternoon at the Environment Bhavan in Delhi by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav received the award on behalf of the city. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Municipal Council members Abhishek Sharma ‘Bablu’ and Ashwini Shukla, along with Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisodia.

article-image

Indore which is already known for its record of being India’s cleanest city for several consecutive years, has now set a new national benchmark in air quality management.

Authorities credit this success to strict pollution control measures, waste management practices and public participation.

This latest recognition places Indore not only as a clean city but also as a model for sustainable development. With its historic achievement, Indore has shown how collective efforts can transform urban environments into healthier, greener spaces.

