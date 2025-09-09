DAVV Completes Special Re-Evaluation Of B.Ed 4th Semester's Answer Sheets | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has completed a special evaluation of BEd fourth semester answer sheets following widespread student protests over alleged discrepancies in the recently declared results.

A panel of 20 subject experts rechecked around 12,500 copies across four subjects and the revised marks are now being uploaded into the university’s software system. The process is expected to be completed within the next seven days.

The university will then compare scores obtained in the main exam with those from the special evaluation. Based on this reconciliation, changes will be made in the final results. According to officials, preliminary findings show a 10–12 per cent variation in marks.

On July 30, DAVV announced the BEd fourth semester results. Out of 8,529 students who appeared, only 35 per cent (3,027 students) passed. Around 5,195 students failed in one or two subjects, while 274 students failed in all subjects. Results of 33 students were withheld due to missing internal marks.

The unexpectedly poor performance triggered student demonstrations. Many alleged faulty evaluation, claiming that despite writing complete answers, they were awarded as little as zero to five marks in some subjects. A large number of failures were reported in General School Society, Creative Inclusive School, Education Technology and Environmental Studies.

Following these grievances, students approached vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, who ordered a re-evaluation of four subjects. A special panel of external subject experts, drawn from affiliated colleges of other universities, was appointed for the task. The process involved re-totaling and fresh evaluation of answer scripts.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari confirmed, “The re-evaluation of four subjects has been completed and the marks are being uploaded. Since around 12,500 copies were rechecked, the process is taking some time. After uploading, the main exam marks and special evaluation marks will be compared and results will be revised accordingly.”