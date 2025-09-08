Medical And Engineering Colleges In Jhabua Will Coexist, Says DAVV Indore Vice Chancellor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai here on Monday clarified that the proposed medical college and University Institute of Technology (UIT) in Jhabua will coexist on the same campus.

‘There is no question of shifting students studying in UIT Jhabua to any other institute. The engineering students will continue to study in their institute where the proposed medical colleges will also function for better health facilities in the tribal belt,’ Singhai told a group of ABVP activists who came to the DAVV fearing that the engineering students in Jhabua will be shifted to some other institute.

The ABVP members feared that the engineering students in UIT Jhabua may be shifted to Institute of Engineering and Technology in Indore. The VC sidestepped the possibility.

Nothing like that is going to happen. ‘The DAVV won’t deprive Jhabua of an engineering college. In fact, we will provide medical facility also in the region,’ he said.

The UIT Jhabua operates on a 38-acre campus with roughly 250 students of which 140 were admitted this academic year. With just 14 contractual employees, the students study with no prospects of campus placements.

‘With the medical college being there on the same campus, not only the tribal students will get medical education and better health facility but the employability of the engineering students will also increase,’ Singhai said.

The state government wants DAVV to open a medical college in Jhabua so that the tribal belt gets good medical education and health facility. It has committed more than 100 acres of land for the medical college including 38 acres of UIT campus which includes UIT building.

But RGPV university kicked up a storm stating that they will sell off the UIT Jhabua building to DAVV or government, whosoever is ready to pay, for Rs 60 crore.

This led to confusion and ABVP activists staged a demonstration on DAVV campus on Tuesday and burnt effigy of RGPV VC Rajeev Tripathi over the proposal. However, Singhai assured them that DAVV is not going to buy the building and shift students of engineering college. After the assurance, the protests ended.