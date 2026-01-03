 MP News: Kamal Maula Committee Calls For Uninterrupted Friday Prayers On January 23 In Dhar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
MP News: Kamal Maula Committee Calls For Uninterrupted Friday Prayers On January 23 In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After offering prayers at the Bhojshala complex on Friday, the Kamal Maula Mosque Management Committee submitted a memorandum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) urging uninterrupted and timely conduct of prayers on January 23.

The memorandum was addressed to SDM Rahul Gupta and Dhar CSP Sujawal Jagga. In the memorandum, they urged the authorities to ensure uninterrupted, safe and timely conduct of Friday prayers at the protected Bhojshala Kamal Maula Mosque on January 23.

The committee stressed the state’s statutory obligation to safeguard religious activities at the historic site.

Zulfiqar Pathan, representing the Kamal Maula Mosque Prayer Management Committee, said that the memorandum cited the ASI’s April 7, 2003 order, which permits prayers at the complex. The committee requested that arrangements be made to avoid any disruption. He urged authorities to take appropriate security measures to ensure the upcoming Friday prayers.

SDM Rahul Gupta confirmed receipt of the memorandum, stating, “It has been submitted by the Muslim community and will be forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action.”

Members of the local Muslim community were seen returning after offering prayers on Friday. The memorandum reflected ongoing efforts to balance heritage preservation with religious practices.

