Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two cars and two two-wheelers were destroyed in an explosion caused by a gas leak from a domestic gas cylinder in Dethal village on Monday morning.

The fire quickly escalated after the explosion and engulfed two parked cars and two two-wheelers and household belongings. All the family members escaped unhurt.

As per reports, the incident occurred at residence of Rameshchandra Nagda around 8 am. According to his son Rahul Nagda, his mother was cooking when she noticed the gas leak. Rahul tried to prevent danger by throwing the leaking tank outside but it landed near the parked vehicles.

As the fire spread rapidly, it also consumed household items, stored crops and Rs 4 lakh in cash. Within minutes, the entire house was engulfed in the fire, causing heavy damage to its structure.

Local villagers tried to douse the flames but failed due to the fire’s intensity. Fire brigades from Manasa municipal council and Kukdeshwar were called in and brought the situation under control within 1.5 hours.

Officials, including Manasa tehsildar, SDM Kiran Anjana and Kukdeshwar police station in-charge Bhim Sisodia visited the site and made a Panchnama on the spot. According to family members, they suffered a loss of Rs 30 to 40 lakh in the incident.