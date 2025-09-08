 Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District

Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District

Vehicles, Two cars, two two-wheelers, household destroyed in explosion

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two cars and two two-wheelers were destroyed in an explosion caused by a gas leak from a domestic gas cylinder in Dethal village on Monday morning.

The fire quickly escalated after the explosion and engulfed two parked cars and two two-wheelers and household belongings. All the family members escaped unhurt.

As per reports, the incident occurred at residence of Rameshchandra Nagda around 8 am. According to his son Rahul Nagda, his mother was cooking when she noticed the gas leak. Rahul tried to prevent danger by throwing the leaking tank outside but it landed near the parked vehicles.

As the fire spread rapidly, it also consumed household items, stored crops and Rs 4 lakh in cash. Within minutes, the entire house was engulfed in the fire, causing heavy damage to its structure.

FPJ Shorts
Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal
Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Damages Her Audi In Powai
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Damages Her Audi In Powai
Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Drive Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Drive Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Mumbai Kicks Off Durga Puja Preparations With Khuti Pujo; Bengal Club Marks 90th Year
Mumbai Kicks Off Durga Puja Preparations With Khuti Pujo; Bengal Club Marks 90th Year
Read Also
Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH
article-image

Local villagers tried to douse the flames but failed due to the fire’s intensity. Fire brigades from Manasa municipal council and Kukdeshwar were called in and brought the situation under control within 1.5 hours.

Officials, including Manasa tehsildar, SDM Kiran Anjana and Kukdeshwar police station in-charge Bhim Sisodia visited the site and made a Panchnama on the spot. According to family members, they suffered a loss of Rs 30 to 40 lakh in the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Medical And Engineering Colleges In Jhabua Will Coexist, Says DAVV Indore Vice Chancellor

Medical And Engineering Colleges In Jhabua Will Coexist, Says DAVV Indore Vice Chancellor

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District

Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire, Explosion In MP's Neemuch District

Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters To Open Waiting List For Police Cop Job

Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters To Open Waiting List For Police Cop Job

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26