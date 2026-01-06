 Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly

Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly

Vijay Nagar police registered another FIR against ATM fraudsters targeting senior citizens after linking them to a fresh case involving an 86-year-old man duped of Rs 40,000 in October. The fraudsters swapped his debit card after watching his PIN. The case surfaced during investigation of a similar ATM scam in Pardeshipura, where three suspects were recently arrested.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police have registered a fresh FIR against a fraudster and his accomplice who specialised in targeting senior citizens at ATMs. The new FIR was registered after one of the suspects was recently arrested for a similar crime in the Pardeshipura area.

The latest case involves 86-year-old Jagdish Pal, a resident of Scheme No. 54. According to the complaint, Pal visited a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in the Bhamori area on October 2 to check his account balance. While he was at the machine, two young men approached him under the pretext of offering assistance. During the interaction, the suspects managed to see his PIN and swapped his debit card with a fake one.

To divert the elderly man’s attention, one of the suspects claimed the machine was malfunctioning. Trusting them, Pal returned home, only to later receive multiple transaction alerts on his mobile phone. A total of Rs 40,000 had been withdrawn from his account in four separate transactions. It was only then that he realised his card had been swapped.

On Sunday, Pardeshipura police arrested three suspects identified as Rohit Bhadoria of Bhind, Harshvardhan Chauhan of Mainpuri and Ankit Parihar of Mainpuri for duping another elderly man of Rs 55,000 using the same method.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Fails To Publish Candidate Affidavits For 2026 Mumbai Polls
BMC Elections 2026: South Mumbai’s Colaba Ward Sees BJP, Shinde Sena Face-Off
BMC Elections 2026: South Mumbai’s Colaba Ward Sees BJP, Shinde Sena Face-Off
BMC Elections 2026: 2 Senior MNS Leaders Quit, Join BJP & Shinde’s Shiv Sena Ahead Of Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: 2 Senior MNS Leaders Quit, Join BJP & Shinde’s Shiv Sena Ahead Of Civic Polls
PADI Celebrates 60 Years With 1.28 Lakh Members, 6600 Dive Centres & 30 Million Diver Certifications
PADI Celebrates 60 Years With 1.28 Lakh Members, 6600 Dive Centres & 30 Million Diver Certifications
Read Also
MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes
article-image

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ankit Parihar and an accomplice were responsible for the fraud with Jagdish Pal in October. Consequently, Vijay Nagar police filed this second FIR on Monday following Pal's formal complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura

Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura

Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly

Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly

MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List

MP News: BJP Worried About Deletion Of So Many Names From Voter List

MP News: State’s Hospitality Industry Has Immense Potential, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: State’s Hospitality Industry Has Immense Potential, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore Water Tragedy: HC Summons Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Says Article 21 Includes Right To...

Indore Water Tragedy: HC Summons Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Says Article 21 Includes Right To...