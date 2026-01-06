Indore News: Another FIR Against ATM Fraudsters For Targeting Elderly | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police have registered a fresh FIR against a fraudster and his accomplice who specialised in targeting senior citizens at ATMs. The new FIR was registered after one of the suspects was recently arrested for a similar crime in the Pardeshipura area.

The latest case involves 86-year-old Jagdish Pal, a resident of Scheme No. 54. According to the complaint, Pal visited a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in the Bhamori area on October 2 to check his account balance. While he was at the machine, two young men approached him under the pretext of offering assistance. During the interaction, the suspects managed to see his PIN and swapped his debit card with a fake one.

To divert the elderly man’s attention, one of the suspects claimed the machine was malfunctioning. Trusting them, Pal returned home, only to later receive multiple transaction alerts on his mobile phone. A total of Rs 40,000 had been withdrawn from his account in four separate transactions. It was only then that he realised his card had been swapped.

On Sunday, Pardeshipura police arrested three suspects identified as Rohit Bhadoria of Bhind, Harshvardhan Chauhan of Mainpuri and Ankit Parihar of Mainpuri for duping another elderly man of Rs 55,000 using the same method.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ankit Parihar and an accomplice were responsible for the fraud with Jagdish Pal in October. Consequently, Vijay Nagar police filed this second FIR on Monday following Pal's formal complaint.