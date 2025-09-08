Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Instagram addiction and the obsession to gain views crossed the line in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a youth pretended to be dead in the overflowing Veerpur Dam. Panic gripped commuters as they spotted him floating lifelessly in the waters.

Watch the video:

According to police, a man, identified as Tinku, son of Captain Singh and a resident of Aron, stayed stagnant in the water for nearly 20 minutes while commuters thought he had drowned.

Upon receiving the information, the Girwai police station reached the Veerpur Dam, where a crowd had gathered. As the police approached, the "dead body" suddenly jumped up and ran away upon seeing the police uniforms.

Everyone present was stunned. The police caught the young man and discovered that he had been filming a "reel" by pretending to be dead. The police took him to the police station, reprimanded him, and after counseling, released him. Shockingly, a youth had drowned at the same spot just the day before.

When the young man was lying face down in the water, pretending to be dead, many people filmed him and uploaded the videos to their social media accounts, writing that there had been another death at Veerpur Dam a day ago.