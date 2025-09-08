Man Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Body Found On Temple Stairs

Man Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Found Om Temple Stairs | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found dead at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Monday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Anand Pal, whose body was found on the steps of Hira Bhoomiya temple in Laxman Talaiya of Gwalior.

His body had four to five deep stab wounds on the chest.

Police suspect that Anand was murdered after a late-night quarrel with friends while consuming drugs.

Anand worked as a halwai . He had a criminal record with over 10 cases of theft and assault registered against him. In 2024, he had also been externed from the district.

According to police, Anand had left home on Sunday evening and never returned. The next morning, local resident Manoj Shukla noticed the body on the temple steps and informed police.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Jitendra Singh reached the spot and registered a murder case on the matter. Forensic experts and a dog squad were called in for investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the stabbing took place after Anand was knocked to the ground. His father, Ramvaran Pal, accused his friends of murdering him, as Anand often spent nights with them and rarely stayed at home.

CSP Krishna Pal Singh confirmed that Anand was killed with multiple stab wounds. Police are now tracing who was with him on Sunday night.

The accused are currently absconding. Officials have launched a search.