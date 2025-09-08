 Tragic! Car Crashes Into Truck Near Raja Bhoj Statue In Bhopal, Driver Dies
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was badly trapped between the dashboard and seat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident took place early Monday morning around 5 am in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and claimed the life of the driver.

According to information, the accident took place near the Raja Bhoj statue on VIP Road in Bhopal. A black car rammed into the rear of a truck.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was badly trapped between the dashboard and seat. 

Police said the victim is around 32 years old, but his identity has not been confirmed yet. The car is registered to an address in Danish Kunj, Kolar. The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

According to TI KG Shukla, a case has been registered, and efforts are on to identify the deceased.

Further investigation in underway.

