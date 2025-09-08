 Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District

Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District

Balaghat police trace Naxal arms supply chain to hidden godown in abandoned area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District | KOMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxal operations, Balaghat police uncovered a massive cache of explosives in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected Bijadandi forest area of Mandla district, officials said on Sunday.

According to Special DG (Anti-Naxal) Pankaj Shrivastava, the operation followed leads tracing the supply chain of arms and ammunition used by Naxals.

Acting on intelligence, police discovered around 7,000 units of denatured gelatin and 3,070 kg of explosives stored inside a godown. The facility has since been sealed.

Police have summoned three persons — Harjinder Singh, Pramod Dahia, and Pradeep Jharia — for questioning. Authorities suspect this storehouse had been supplying explosives to LWE operatives operating in nearby jungle regions.

FPJ Shorts
Student Visa Abuse? 4-Year Cap, Course-Switching Restrictions By Trump Administration Spark Debate
Student Visa Abuse? 4-Year Cap, Course-Switching Restrictions By Trump Administration Spark Debate
Mumbai News: 13 GRP Officers Were Suspended Over The Last Five Months For Extorting Money From Passengers - REPORTS
Mumbai News: 13 GRP Officers Were Suspended Over The Last Five Months For Extorting Money From Passengers - REPORTS
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India May Start At ₹86,000
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India May Start At ₹86,000
Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone
Start-Up Nurturers Chennai Angels Visit Sri City To Explore Investment Potential & Business Operations At Special Economic Zone
Read Also
'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's...
article-image

Interestingly, the godown was located in an abandoned area with no CCTV surveillance or security guard, raising suspicions about its covert use. Police sources said the extremists had been sourcing explosives like gelatin from such storage points rather than looting them directly.

In 2011, Naxals had looted two ammunition-laden trucks in the Lagar area near Pachama Dadar range. Since then, officials say, their tactics have evolved, now “arranging” materials through theft or illegal purchase from open markets.

This operation comes amid a nationwide crackdown on Maoism, driven by a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the threat by March 31, 2026. The Madhya Pradesh government, officials said, is pursuing this goal with serious intent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District

Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District

Young Woman Raped By Former Tutor In Bhopal, FIR Registered

Young Woman Raped By Former Tutor In Bhopal, FIR Registered

Bhopal: 5K Works Of Hindi Litterateurs At Pustak Utsav

Bhopal: 5K Works Of Hindi Litterateurs At Pustak Utsav

Two Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion In MP's Raisen District, 3 Rescued

Two Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion In MP's Raisen District, 3 Rescued

Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion

Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion