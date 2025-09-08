Madhya Pradesh: Explosives Godown Busted In Maoist-Hit Mandla District | KOMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxal operations, Balaghat police uncovered a massive cache of explosives in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected Bijadandi forest area of Mandla district, officials said on Sunday.

According to Special DG (Anti-Naxal) Pankaj Shrivastava, the operation followed leads tracing the supply chain of arms and ammunition used by Naxals.

Acting on intelligence, police discovered around 7,000 units of denatured gelatin and 3,070 kg of explosives stored inside a godown. The facility has since been sealed.

Police have summoned three persons — Harjinder Singh, Pramod Dahia, and Pradeep Jharia — for questioning. Authorities suspect this storehouse had been supplying explosives to LWE operatives operating in nearby jungle regions.

Interestingly, the godown was located in an abandoned area with no CCTV surveillance or security guard, raising suspicions about its covert use. Police sources said the extremists had been sourcing explosives like gelatin from such storage points rather than looting them directly.

In 2011, Naxals had looted two ammunition-laden trucks in the Lagar area near Pachama Dadar range. Since then, officials say, their tactics have evolved, now “arranging” materials through theft or illegal purchase from open markets.

This operation comes amid a nationwide crackdown on Maoism, driven by a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the threat by March 31, 2026. The Madhya Pradesh government, officials said, is pursuing this goal with serious intent.