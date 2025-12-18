MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Approves Key Urban Development Measures; ₹19.70 Crore Sanctioned For Food Supplies For Cattle And Wildlife |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Mayor-in-Council, chaired by Mayor Dr Shobha Satish Singh Sikarwar in Bal Bhavan, saw several major decisions approved to support urban development and administrative reforms. Senior office-bearers, including Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priy, additional commissioners and council members, attended the session.

The council approved the renewal of the Roop Singh Stadium lease to the Gwalior Division Cricket Association and sanctioned the inclusion of regulated, daily wage and assistant secretary employees of the Municipal Corporation under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Approval was also granted for the use of reserved fund deposits and reappropriation of budget heads for the financial year 2025-26.

The council decided to cancel the approval of M/s KD Enterprises for Pagoda Restaurant at Mandre Ki Mata and seek new bids for its allocation on a five-year licence basis. Additionally, Rs. 19.70 crore was sanctioned for food supplies for cattle and wildlife at gaushalas, zoos and other designated facilities.

Other key approvals included revised building permission fees, the introduction of debris removal and betterment charges and the draft RFP for establishing a cluster-based Waste-to-Energy plant under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. Further issues were also discussed and resolved during the meeting.