 Indore News: Underfire Indore Municipal Corporation Says Contaminated Water Complaints To Be Resolved Within 48 Hrs
Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held an emergency meeting with District Collector Shivam Verma and senior IMC officials to review the situation. The meeting exposed glaring lapses in monitoring, maintenance, and timely response by the civic body, which allowed the problem to escalate to a citywide concern.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
Indore News: Underfire Indore Municipal Corporation Says Contaminated Water Complaints To Be Resolved Within 48 Hrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is facing sharp criticism over its failure to prevent the spread of contaminated water in several parts of the city, a problem that has continued to trouble residents despite repeated complaints.

Only after mounting public pressure did senior leaders step in, directing officials to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held an emergency meeting with District Collector Shivam Verma and senior IMC officials to review the situation. The meeting exposed glaring lapses in monitoring, maintenance and timely response by the civic body, which allowed the problem to escalate to a citywide concern.

Residents in multiple localities have been receiving dirty and foul-smelling water, raising serious questions about IMC’s preparedness and accountability. Despite being a routine civic responsibility, officials failed to detect and address leakages, cross-connections and contamination at an early stage. The crisis has now forced the administration to announce a hurried survey and corrective action plan.

Bhargav, acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, said that affected areas would be identified through a citywide survey and resolved within 48 hours, as per Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s directions. However, the announcement has drawn skepticism from citizens, who allege that such assurances are routinely made only after problems spiral out of control.

Following the meeting, work allocation was done and IMC teams were rushed to the Bhagirathpura area, where officials began awareness drives and corrective measures. Critics point out that these actions should have been taken much earlier, instead of reacting after residents were exposed to unsafe water.

