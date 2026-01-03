 MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad

MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad

Under the leadership of SDOP Barwaha Archana Rawat, multiple police teams from Sanawad, Badwah, Bediya, Mandleshwar, and Balkwada, along with the cyber cell, FSL, fingerprint unit, dog squad, and control room staff, launched an intensive operation. Over 100 CCTV footages were scanned, and forest, shadow, and backwater areas were thoroughly searched.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya pradesh): Sanawad police on Saturday arrested two accused for abducting a six-year-old boy from near Khangwada Phata on Navodaya Vidyalaya Road.

Two unidentified men abducted a six-year-old boy from near Khangwada Phata by luring him with a cricket bat and ball before fleeing on a motorcycle. After receiving information, senior officials SP Ravindra Verma and ASP (Rural) Shakuntala Ruhl reached the spot.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...
article-image

Under the leadership of SDOP Barwaha Archana Rawat, multiple police teams from Sanawad, Badwah, Bediya, Mandleshwar and Balkwada, along with the cyber cell, FSL, fingerprint unit, dog squad and control room staff, launched an intensive operation. Over 100 CCTV footages were scanned and forest, shadow and backwater areas were thoroughly searched.

On December 31, suspicious items including the child’s nude photographs with lemon garlands were found outside his house, indicating occult motives.

FPJ Shorts
'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro
'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro
Mumbai Customs Seize Diamonds, Gold & Drugs Worth Over ₹14 Crore At Airport
Mumbai Customs Seize Diamonds, Gold & Drugs Worth Over ₹14 Crore At Airport
Navi Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Rescued In Rabale After Being Abandoned In Open, Police Register Case Against Unknown Person
Navi Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Rescued In Rabale After Being Abandoned In Open, Police Register Case Against Unknown Person
David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO
David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO

Technical investigation revealed the involvement of suspects seeking occult powers. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked a so-called tantrik living in a rented room at Punasa. During a night operation, the kidnapped child was recovered safely and accused Surendra aka Pintu and Rampal Narware were arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad

MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad

Indore News: Underfire Indore Municipal Corporation Says Contaminated Water Complaints To Be...

Indore News: Underfire Indore Municipal Corporation Says Contaminated Water Complaints To Be...

MP News: Irked Over Irregular Water Supply, Farmers Threaten Indefinite Strike In Bhikangaon

MP News: Irked Over Irregular Water Supply, Farmers Threaten Indefinite Strike In Bhikangaon

MP News: Highway Crash Claims 50-Year-Old Woman’s Life In Thikri

MP News: Highway Crash Claims 50-Year-Old Woman’s Life In Thikri

MP News: 'Do Not Drink Tap Water Directly,' Ujjain Municipal Corporation Issues Citywide Warning...

MP News: 'Do Not Drink Tap Water Directly,' Ujjain Municipal Corporation Issues Citywide Warning...