MP News: Superstition-Fuelled Abduction Case Solved In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya pradesh): Sanawad police on Saturday arrested two accused for abducting a six-year-old boy from near Khangwada Phata on Navodaya Vidyalaya Road.

Two unidentified men abducted a six-year-old boy from near Khangwada Phata by luring him with a cricket bat and ball before fleeing on a motorcycle. After receiving information, senior officials SP Ravindra Verma and ASP (Rural) Shakuntala Ruhl reached the spot.

Under the leadership of SDOP Barwaha Archana Rawat, multiple police teams from Sanawad, Badwah, Bediya, Mandleshwar and Balkwada, along with the cyber cell, FSL, fingerprint unit, dog squad and control room staff, launched an intensive operation. Over 100 CCTV footages were scanned and forest, shadow and backwater areas were thoroughly searched.

On December 31, suspicious items including the child’s nude photographs with lemon garlands were found outside his house, indicating occult motives.

Technical investigation revealed the involvement of suspects seeking occult powers. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked a so-called tantrik living in a rented room at Punasa. During a night operation, the kidnapped child was recovered safely and accused Surendra aka Pintu and Rampal Narware were arrested.