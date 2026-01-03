Indore News: 52-Year-Old Cop Killed As Bike Crashes Against Under-Construction Cement Concrete Road | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old head constable was killed late on Friday night after his motorcycle dashed against the edge of an under-construction cement concrete road, near SBI Bank on AB Road under Rau police station area, that had a height difference of around ten inches from the parallel metalled road on which he was driving the bike.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am in front of SBI Bank on AB Road when the victim was heading home after finishing his shift. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said the deceased was identified as Mahesh Charan Dhakad, a resident of Mhow. Dhakad was a head constable currently posted on guard duty at the Bank of Baroda, Sapna Sangeeta branch. He had previously served in Traffic Department before being line-attached last year. The accident took place while he was en route to Pigdamber DRP line.

Accident might have occurred in confusion

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that victim may have struck the raised portion of the under-construction CC road due to confusion. While traffic was intended to move along the metalled road, with the CC road restricted by barricades, it is suspected that the victim saw the raised edge too late to avoid the collision. However, local witnesses claimed that no barricades were in place at the time of the incident.

Bike wheel s rim cracks, victim flung 20 feet away

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle s wheel rim shattered, and Mahesh was thrown approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. He landed on the concrete road, sustaining fatal head injuries. While family members said Mahesh was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said no helmet was recovered from the scene.

Used to travel by bus, but rode a bike on Friday

The victim's wife, Ganga, said that Mahesh usually commuted by bus, and the family was unsure why he chose to ride his motorcycle on Friday. At around 9:00 pm, he spoke with his children and informed them he was returning home. His children had urged him not to travel so late at night, and he had initially agreed but then apparently changed his mind.