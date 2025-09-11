‘Mama, Mama…’ Passengers Cheer As Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Travels In Train From Bhopal To Satna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh, known for his strong public connect, was once again seen mingling with the people. But, this time in a train!

Chouhan traveled from Bhopal to Satna by Rewanchal Express for ‘One Nation, One Election’ event. He was seen inside the sleeper coach, interacting and clicking selfies with the excited passengers. “Mama, Mam….” passengers cheered in joy!

In a post shared on his social media account, he mentioned that the love and energy he received from fellow travelers gave him new motivation.

भोपाल से सतना जा रहा हूं।

कल वहां 'एक राष्ट्र–एक चुनाव' सहित कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रमों में सहभागिता करनी है। इस दौरान ट्रेन में यात्रियों का प्रेम नई ऊर्जा दे रहा है।

भांजे-भांजियों के साथ गपशप से यात्रा का आनंद बढ़ गया है। pic.twitter.com/KRfGaT1x6M — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 10, 2025

Chouhan reached Satna on Thursday, to attend event on ‘One Nation – One Election’ among other programmes lined up.

This major event is being held to discuss and promote the idea of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies across India.

Before attending the official programs, Shivraj Singh Chouhan traveled from Bhopal to Satna by train. During the journey, he interacted with many passengers.

In the videos posted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he can be seen having conversations with passengers, and posing for photographs.

Many passengers were seen excited to meet the Chief Minister in person and happily clicked pictures with him.

The interaction created a positive and friendly atmosphere inside the train.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s post also mentioned that talking with common people during the journey made the trip more enjoyable and inspiring for him.

He said such interactions remind him of the responsibility to work harder for the development of Madhya Pradesh and the welfare of its people.

The event in Satna is part of a broader campaign to build public support for the “One Nation, One Election” initiative, reflecting the government's efforts to streamline the electoral process and enhance governance.