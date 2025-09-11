 Another IAS Reshuffle On Cards In MP: Kolsani’s Name Doing Rounds For Bhopal, Collectors Of Some Other Districts May Be Changed
Changes will take place after PM’s visit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises have begun for another transfer list of IAS officers after the issuance of the recent one. The exercises will be rendered into action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 17.

The government will organise a conference of commissioners and collectors in October, and the list may be issued before the event.

After the transfer of the 2010-batch Indore and Jabalpur collectors, Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Singh and Chhindwara collector Sheelendra Singh may also be shifted. Sanjeev Shrivastava may be shifted from Bhind after his dispute with a legislator.

The names of other collectors doing the rounds for transfer are Priyank Mishra (Dhar), Abhay Bedekar (Alirajpur), Ankit Asthana (Morena), Pratibha Pal Sinth (Rewa), Narendra Suryawanshi (Betul), Neha Marwa (Dindori), and Rani Batad (Maihar).

The name of the Managing Director of Jal Nigam, KVS Choudhary Kolsani, is doing the rounds for Bhopal.

Besides Kolsani, the names of Narendra Suryawanshi and Deepak Arya are going on for the state capital. Mishra may be shifted from Dhar to another district. The four officers of the 2016 batch may be made collectors in the next list.

The Bhopal Nagar Nigam Commissioner, Harendra Narayan, Gaurav Benal, Kirodilal Meena, and Misha Singh may be sent as collectors to districts in the upcoming list.

Along with the field officers, there may be some changes in the postings of principal secretary-rank and heads of the department-level officers.

The government is searching for an officer for the Tourism and Culture Department after posting Sheo Shekhar Shukla as Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department.

Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) Sufiyah Faruqui Wali is going on deputation to the Central Government’s Census Department in Bhopal. In place of Faruqui, another officer will be posted in WCDD. There may be some changes in other departments, too.

