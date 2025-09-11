3 Months Gone, Madhya Pradesh Still Awaits Solution To Quota In Promotion

3 Months Gone, Solution To Quota In Promotion Yet To Be Found |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three months have passed since the government brought in the policy of reservation in promotion, but it is yet to find a solution to the issue.

After the Samanya, Pichda, Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha (SPAKS) went to the court against the new policy, it could not be carried out.

During the hearing of the case on September 9, the court did not give any permission to the government to start giving promotions according to the new policy.

Now, the government will go to the court with new arguments during the hearing on September 16. The state government presented a comparative chart between old and new promotion policies during the hearing on Tuesday.

Now, the government is gearing up for getting permission for promotion in the next hearing. The General Administration Department (GAD) is collecting the decisions given by the Supreme Court regarding reservation in promotion in different states.

The departments were preparing for holding DPC after the promotion policy was announced. But after a stay by the court, the departments are keeping mum over the issue.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed all departments to keep everything ready for promotion. Yadav also said everything should be ready in such a way that the orders for promotion may be issued immediately after the court’s green signal.

But the departments are showing little interest in it. The confidential reports of many officers and officials are incomplete. Many departments did not write to the PSC about DPCs. The PSC will take time to hold DPCs.

This is the reason that the departments have been told to keep everything up to date.