MP Shocker! Prisoner Escapes With Rifle From Chhatarpur Hospital While On-Duty Police Officer Was Sleeping; ₹10K Reward Announced For Capture

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner escaped with a rifle from the district hospital’s prisoner ward in Chhatarpur late at night on Wednesday.

A reward of ₹10,000 for the capture of the escaped criminal.

The prisoner snatched the key from a police officer’s pocket, spoke on his mobile phone before opening the gate, and then locked the ward from outside. He also took the officer’s rifle and fled the place.

As soon as the news came in, SP Agam Jain, City Kotwali Station In-Charge Arvind Dangi, and other police officers reached the spot and started the search.

The police are also checking the hospital’s CCTV footage.

The escaped prisoner is identified as Ravindra Singh Parihar, who was already involved in several crimes, including firing at the police.

Meanwhile, due to negligence, four constables on duty have been suspended.

According to information, Rakesh Ahirwar, Harishchandra Ahirwar, Pankaj Tiwari, and Shivam Sharma have been suspended. SP Agam Jain has also announced a reward of ₹10,000 for the capture of the escaped criminal.

A few days ago, he boldly opened fire on police teams from five police stations near Deri Road and escaped.

At that time, a reward of ₹30,000 was announced for his capture. The Chhatarpur police had arrested this wanted criminal after a short encounter and kept him in jail.

He was admitted to the district hospital’s prisoner ward for treatment when he managed to escape by misleading the police late at night.