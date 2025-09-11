Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of eminent classical vocalist Begum Parween Sultana captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan here on Wednesday. The renowned artist was performing at the inaugural-day of the four-day concert ‘Badal Raag’ organised by Anhad, a musical wing of the Bhavan.

The 75-year-old playback singer Parween Sultana started off with ‘Barsan Lagi Mor Sakhi…,’ in raga Hansdhwani. After that, she presented Tarana and finally compositions composed in raga Malhar. She was accompanied by Mukund Rajdev on tabla, Shahdab Sultana on tanpura and chorus, Charulata and Srinivas Acharya on harmonium.

As soon as Parween Sultana arrived on the stage, the music enthusiasts sitting in front stood up to welcome her. After a brief interaction with the audience, she started her performance.

Parween Sultana has been awarded the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 by the Government of India and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 1998.

Besides, the concert began with an enthralling jugalbandi of singers Ritesh Mishra and Rajneesh Mishra. They presented songs in raga Ramdasi Malhar. They included ‘Sakal Ban Hun Lagi Bhoomi Hari…’ and ‘Jagat Mein Jhoothi ??Dekhi Preet…’. Ramendra Singh Solanki accompanied them on tabla and Sumit Mishra on harmonium.