 Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag

Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag

The performance of eminent classical vocalist Begum Parween Sultana captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of eminent classical vocalist Begum Parween Sultana captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan here on Wednesday. The renowned artist was performing at the inaugural-day of the four-day concert ‘Badal Raag’ organised by Anhad, a musical wing of the Bhavan. 

The 75-year-old playback singer Parween Sultana started off with ‘Barsan Lagi Mor Sakhi…,’ in raga Hansdhwani.  After that, she presented Tarana and finally compositions composed in raga Malhar. She was accompanied by Mukund Rajdev on tabla, Shahdab Sultana on tanpura and chorus, Charulata and Srinivas Acharya on harmonium.

Read Also
Clean Air Survey: Despite ₹190 Crore Spend, Bhopal Stuck At 6th Rank
article-image

As soon as Parween Sultana arrived on the stage, the music enthusiasts sitting in front stood up to welcome her. After a brief interaction with the audience, she started her performance.

Parween Sultana has been awarded the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 by the Government of India and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 1998.

FPJ Shorts
30 Nepalese Prisoners Apprehended In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal As Border Security Tightens
30 Nepalese Prisoners Apprehended In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal As Border Security Tightens
Kolkata Police Rescue Nine Minor Girls, Arrest Six People In Major Anti-Human Trafficking Raid
Kolkata Police Rescue Nine Minor Girls, Arrest Six People In Major Anti-Human Trafficking Raid
Death Toll Rises To 31 In Nepal’s Gen Z Protests As Over 1,000 Injured Across Kathmandu Valley
Death Toll Rises To 31 In Nepal’s Gen Z Protests As Over 1,000 Injured Across Kathmandu Valley
Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?
Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?

Besides, the concert began with an enthralling jugalbandi of singers Ritesh Mishra and Rajneesh Mishra. They presented songs in raga Ramdasi Malhar. They included  ‘Sakal Ban Hun Lagi Bhoomi Hari…’ and ‘Jagat Mein Jhoothi ??Dekhi Preet…’. Ramendra Singh Solanki accompanied them on tabla and Sumit Mishra on harmonium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Strike Called Off; Ration Services Resume

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Strike Called Off; Ration Services Resume

Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag

Bhopal: Begum Parween Sultana’s Performance Captivates Audience At Badal Raag

‘Mama, Mama…’ Passengers Cheer As Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Travels In Train From...

‘Mama, Mama…’ Passengers Cheer As Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Travels In Train From...

4 Chhatarpur Families Caught In Nepal, Urge PM Narendra Modi For Safe Return

4 Chhatarpur Families Caught In Nepal, Urge PM Narendra Modi For Safe Return

MP Shocker! Prisoner Escapes With Rifle From Chhatarpur Hospital While On-Duty Police Officer Was...

MP Shocker! Prisoner Escapes With Rifle From Chhatarpur Hospital While On-Duty Police Officer Was...