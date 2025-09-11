 Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Strike Called Off; Ration Services Resume
The statewide strike by Food and Civil Supply Department officials, which began on Monday, ended on Wednesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The statewide strike by Food and Civil Supply Department officials, which began on Monday, ended on Wednesday, bringing relief to ration beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. With the protest withdrawn, ration distribution has resumed smoothly in all districts.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed the development and warned that any vendor obstructing ration services will face strict action.

The strike was initiated by members of the Madhya Pradesh Supply Officers Association after an FIR was filed in Jabalpur against the District Supply Controller and two Junior Supply Officers.

The association argued that the State Admin login is operated only at the Bhopal headquarters, not at the district level, and the disputed stock had been restored in October 2024. They condemned the FIR as “unjust, one-sided, and vindictive” and demanded its withdrawal along with a state-level probe.

Initially, with no relief from authorities, officers across the state locked their offices and went on a pen-down strike from September 8. After discussions with the administration, the protest was withdrawn and normal operations have now resumed.

