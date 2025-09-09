 Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials
Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

The protest was sparked after an FIR was registered at Crime Branch, Jabalpur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of the Food and Civil Supply Department and member Madhya Pradesh Supply Officers Association went on protest on Monday, locking their offices and gathering in a garden outside as part of a state-wide agitation.

The protest was sparked after an FIR was registered at Crime Branch, Jabalpur, late on September 5, naming the District Supply Controller and two Junior Supply Officers of Jabalpur among the accused.

The FIR alleged manipulation of stock data from 11 ration shops using the State Admin login of POS machines. However, the Madhya Pradesh Supply Officers Association argued that the State Admin login is operated only at the Bhopal headquarters, not at the district level.

They added that the reduced stock in question had already been restored by the Directorate in October 2024, proving no malpractice at the district office.

The Association condemned the FIR as ‘one-sided, unjust, and vindictive,’ especially against women officers, without technical investigation or verification of IP addresses.

With no relief from the administration, officers across the state including District Supply Controllers, District Officers and Junior Officers announced a pen-down strike from September 8.

The protesters are demanding immediate cancellation of the FIR, a halt on arrests and a state-level probe into alleged misuse of the State Admin login.

