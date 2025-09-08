 Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Sixteen officers of the state administrative services have been elevated to the IAS cadre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Services Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen officers of the state administrative services have been elevated to the IAS cadre.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification on Monday, promoting the officers, who were allotted 2023 and 2024 batches. The elevation of some officers was stopped because of inquiry. Because they had been given a clean chit after the inquiry, they were elevated.

NP Namdev, Kailash Bundela, Nanda Bhalave Kushre, Anil Kumar Damor, Savita Jhania, Sarika Bhuria, Kamal Solanki and Jitendra Singh Chouhan got the 2023 batch.

Santosh Kumar Tagore, Nisha Damar, Rakesh Kushre, Shaili Kanesh, Rohan Saxena, Kavita Bhatia, Sapna Jain and Ashish Kumar Pathak were allotted the 2024 batch.

Some of the officers had to wait for promotion for a long time, which had an adverse impact on their seniority.

All these officers are still on their present position.

