Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters To Open Waiting List For Police Cop Job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The selection process for 6,420 police constables under the 2023 recruitment drive has reached its final stage.

Around 5,000 candidates have already joined service and Police Headquarters (PHQ) has now asked district units to submit details of remaining vacant posts, officials said on Monday.

PHQ had earlier proposed filling 7,090 constable posts through the Madhya Pradesh Employment Selection Board. After reserving 13% of the posts (kept on hold due to a pending court case), results for 6,420 posts were declared in March this year.

Post-results, multiple cases of impersonation and Aadhaar detail violations came to light. As of now, around 40 FIRs have been registered in connection with the scam, which also delayed the selection and appointment process.

Officials said that approximately 1,400 selected candidates have not joined despite receiving four separate joining opportunities, the initial announcement followed by three reminders.

Meanwhile, around 60 selected aspirants currently serving in other forces or departments have requested additional time to obtain relieving orders from their present organisations.

In response, PHQ has directed all units to compile and send detailed reports of vacant posts to facilitate preparation of a waiting list.

13% posts on hold

Units have been instructed to prepare candidate lists as per reservation categories. The waiting list will be released in accordance with the official reservation roster. However, 13% of the posts will remain on hold until the court delivers a verdict in the ongoing case concerning OBC reservation.