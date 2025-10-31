 MP News: One Dead, Over 50 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Barwani
MP News: One Dead, Over 50 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Barwani

Two people trapped under the overturned bus were rescued by a crane

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
MP News: One Dead, Over 50 Injured as Bus Carrying Narmada Pilgrims Overturns in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): One woman died and more than 54 passengers were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims on the Narmada Parikrama overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani. The vehicle lost control after its brakes failed.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the Khetia-Pati road ghat in the Khetia police station area of ​​the district. The bus was heading towards Prakasha from Indore via Omkareshwar and Barwani. Approximately 55-60 passengers were on-board all residents of different districts.

Following the incident, a rescue operation was launched, and the injured were evacuated and hospitalised. Reportedly, a crane was called to rescue two people trapped at the scene.

Villagers immediately rushed to the scene and informed the emergency responders. Police forces, including the Khetia and Pati police station in-charges, immediately arrived at the scene.

Rescue operation launched to rescue the injured

The injured were immediately admitted to the Khetia Community Health Center. The deceased has been identified as Sugan Bai Badri (62) was a resident of Jamda in Dhar district. Two passengers who are critical, have been referred to the district hospital. Local villagers and police jointly launched a rescue operation.

Pansemal MLA Shyam Barde also arrived at the scene and took stock of the rescue operations.

According to eye witnesses, the bus's brake failed while descending the ghat, leading to the accident.

Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki visited the district hospital to meet the injured pilgrims. He spoke to the injured and inquired about their health.

