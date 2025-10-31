MP News: 22 Labourers Injured, 5 Critical After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Khargone

MP News: Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Khargone, 22 Laborers Injured, Five Critical |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone leaving 22 injured. Five of them have sustained severe injuries and are said to be critical.

According to information, the tractor overturned at Ghodwa Ghat on the Bhekangaon-Sanawad road on Friday. The laborers were reportedly travelling from Birali to Hirapur.

The vehicle carrying all the people, lost control and overturned. Hearing the screams, villagers rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts. However, the driver somehow managed to flee the scene after the mishap.

According to locals, chili and cotton harvesting is currently underway in Birali. More than 25 laborers, mostly residents of Khargone resides in rented accommodations in Birali and travel daily to nearby fields for work. Those injured in the accident include women, children, and young girls.

Upon receiving the information, emergency responders from Sanawad and Bediya immediately reached the scene and rushed the injured to Sanawad Civil Hospital.

Five critically injured

At Sanawad Civil Hospital, a team consisting of Dr. Sarthak, Dr. Nikita, Dr. Sakshi Patel, and Dr. Minal Mandloi are treating the injured. Five seriously injured laborers were referred to Khandwa after first aid. The injured include women, children, and young women.

Sanawad police have taken cognizance of the incident and have launched an investigation.