Madhya Pradesh: 4 Chhatarpur Families Caught In Nepal, Urge PM Narendra Modi For Safe Return

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen members, including women and children of four families from Chhatarpur in MP, are caught in Nepal, which is in political turmoil.

They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them leave the country. The incidents of arson, looting and killings sparked fear among the Indians living in Nepal.

A trader from the grain market under the Chhatarpur Kotwali, Pappu Matole, and transporters Nirdesh Agarwal, Guddu Agarwal and the members of the Kushwaha family are caught in Nepal.

Nirdesh Agarwal, who is caught in a hotel, is sending videos of the violence on the roads of Nepal through the hotel window.

Efforts underway to rescue MP families: CM

In a tweet, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said some families from MP are caught in Nepal. Yadav wrote he was concerned about it and directed the officials to bring them back.

Efforts are on to help those families through coordination with the officials of the Union Government, he tweeted, adding that in this hour of crisis, the government is ready to help the Indian citizens caught in Nepal as a priority.

MLA speaks to family members

Legislator from Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav said she had spoken to the family members caught in Nepal through a video call. She said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was concerned about those families.

On earlier occasions, when some Indian citizens were caught in foreign countries, they were safely brought back to the country.

Those who are caught in Nepal will also be back in the country, she said. She appealed to the family members of those people not to worry, as efforts were on to provide them security.