Bhopal: Police Bust Loot Gang, Minor Among 4 Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police on Wednesday cracked the sensational loot case in which four accused, including a 17-year-old minor, robbed a grocery trader using racing bikes.

The gang committed the crime to fund their lavish lifestyle and pay installments of their costly sport bikes.

The incident occurred on the night of September 4, when trader Neeraj Pathak (33) was returning home with Rs 80,000 in cash after closing his shop at Satellite Plaza. Near a school, the looters intercepted him on two racing bikes, threatened him with a knife, and fled with the cash bag.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police teams led by ACP Manish Bhardwaj (IPS) and inspector Mahesh Lilhare scanned CCTV footage, and arrested four accused in separate raids. The police recovered the looted cash, two sport bikes, and a knife used in the crime worth nearly Rs 5 lakh in total.

The arrested include Abhiraj Ahirwar (21), Shubham Kahar alias Babba (25), Kris Shrivas (19), and one minor. Police said the gang had carried out a recce before targeting the trader.

The gang’s kingpin, Shubham Kahar alias Babba has 14 criminal cases registered against him while Abhiraj Ahirwar has 5 cases at different police stations of the city.