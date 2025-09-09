 Bhopal Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage

Police have registered a case of rape against a man who allegedly exploited a 30-year-old widow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case of rape against a man who allegedly exploited a 30-year-old widow by promising to marry her and later cutting off all contact, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday

According to police, the woman lost her husband in 2023 and has since been living with her two children in a flat in Shahjahanabad. Relatives and neighbors had been supporting her financially. She told police that during this period, she reconnected with an old acquaintance, who began offering her help and gradually gained her trust.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shridham Express Catches Fire Near Jabalpur Railway Station; Guard Quickly Controls Blaze, No...
article-image

The man assured the woman that he would marry her and even promised to take responsibility for her children. Believing his words, she allowed the relationship to deepen.

In April this year, the man reportedly invited her to a hotel in Lalghati under the pretext of going out. There, he allegedly raped her, and when she resisted, he again promised marriage to silence her. However, over the past two months, he stopped communicating with her entirely and broke all ties when she pressed him for marriage.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details
Bankers Advised To Cooperate With Law-Enforcing Agencies To Tackle Cyber Fraud Menace: Odisha Government
Bankers Advised To Cooperate With Law-Enforcing Agencies To Tackle Cyber Fraud Menace: Odisha Government
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live

Feeling cheated, the woman filed a complaint with police, and following an inquiry a case has been registered. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and actions will be taken soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage

Bhopal Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage

IPS Reshuffle: 30 IPS Officers Transferred Midnight In MP; DCP Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal Transferred As SSP...

IPS Reshuffle: 30 IPS Officers Transferred Midnight In MP; DCP Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal Transferred As SSP...

Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish &...

Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish &...

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices