Bhopal: Man Sexually Exploits Widow On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case of rape against a man who allegedly exploited a 30-year-old widow by promising to marry her and later cutting off all contact, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday

According to police, the woman lost her husband in 2023 and has since been living with her two children in a flat in Shahjahanabad. Relatives and neighbors had been supporting her financially. She told police that during this period, she reconnected with an old acquaintance, who began offering her help and gradually gained her trust.

The man assured the woman that he would marry her and even promised to take responsibility for her children. Believing his words, she allowed the relationship to deepen.

In April this year, the man reportedly invited her to a hotel in Lalghati under the pretext of going out. There, he allegedly raped her, and when she resisted, he again promised marriage to silence her. However, over the past two months, he stopped communicating with her entirely and broke all ties when she pressed him for marriage.

Feeling cheated, the woman filed a complaint with police, and following an inquiry a case has been registered. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and actions will be taken soon.