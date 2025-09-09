Cow Carcass Found Near Temple in MP's Morena; Protesting Gau Sevaks Block NH-44

Cow Carcass Found Near Temple in MP's Morena, NH-44 Blocked by Gau Sevaks |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Morena district after a carcass of a cow's calf was found stuffed in a sack near a temple in Morena. A sanitation worker first noticed the sack and immediately informed the local police.

As the news spread, more than 500 Gau Sevaks and members of Hindu organisations gathered at the spot. The crowd raised slogans against the administration and expressed anger over the incident and demanding strict action against the culprits.

The protest soon moved onto the streets which created a chaotic situation in the town.

National Highway 44 jammed

The incident ocurred in Banmore which lies on National Highway-44, a busy route. The protesters blocked traffic for some time which led to a jam-like situation.

Commuters faced difficulties as hundreds of vehicles were stranded. Police forces intervened quickly and reopened the road after negotiations.

Police investigation underway

Banmore police station in-charge Amit Bhadoria confirmed that a cow calf’s carcass was recovered. He said that the police have gathered some leads and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

He also emphasised that the situation is currently under control and law and order has been restored in the area.