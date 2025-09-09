 VIDEO: Ambulance Used To Transport Fodder For Morena Mayor’s Buffaloes
Cow caretaker Rudra Pratap said that when they call the ambulance for sick animals, it often takes hours to arrive, and sometimes it doesn’t come at all.

Tuesday, September 09, 2025
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor of Morena is facing criticism after reports surfaced that fodder for her personal buffalo was brought from the municipal gaushala (cow shelter) using a government ambulance on Tuesday.

A video has circulated showing fodder bags being taken out from the government ambulance at Mayor Sharda Solanki's residence.

Check out the video below :

The mayor’s personal staff admitted that fodder was taken from the Devari Gaushala, run by the municipal corporation.

Local social workers also support the gaushala, and the funds collected are used for feed, fodder, and other arrangements for the animals. Government ambulances are meant for treatment of sick or injured cows.

Cow caretaker Rudra Pratap said that when they call the ambulance for sick animals, it often takes hours to arrive, and sometimes it doesn't come at all.

He added that private vehicles are sometimes arranged for transporting animals. He criticised the use of the municipal ambulance for the mayor’s personal buffalo and said a complaint would be filed.

The gaushala in-charge confirmed that the matter is being looked into, and Devari Gaushala officer Komal Singh said using the ambulance for the mayor’s residence was wrong.

Mayor Sharda Solanki denied the allegation. She said the fodder for her buffalo comes from a private source and that the claim about using the municipal ambulance is false.

She added that she loves cows deeply, works for their welfare, has improved the gaushala’s conditions, and visits it for inspection once a month.

Ambulance delay incidents in Morena

Former Minister Girraj Dandotia was seriously injured when his Scorpio collided with a bus in the month of May. His PSO was also badly hurt.

Local sources reported that the ambulance took a long time to arrive.

