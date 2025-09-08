 Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices
Accused was allegedly targeting young men to establish unnatural relations from long time

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Startling revelations came to the fore after a 60-year-old railway employee Om Prakash was arrested for the murder of one Kamal Nepali.

Preliminary investigations found the accused linked to alleged black magic rituals and coercive unnatural acts under the guise of spiritual practices, said Bagsevania police on Monday.

According to ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, apart from his job in the Railways, Om Prakash engaged in occult practices. He would lure young men to his government quarters with promises of money and alcohol and then intimidate them with threats of black magic. Shockingly, before coercing them into unnatural acts, he would dress up like a eunuch.

ACP Kashyap further said during the search of his residence and mobile phone, police recovered multiple videos of the accused allegedly performing black magic rituals and attempting sexual exploitation.

These videos, including the ones in which he disguised himself as a eunuch or sadhu, have been sent to the forensic lab for examination.

Murder triggered by resistance

Om Prakash was exposed after the murder of 30-year-old Kamal Nepali. Investigations revealed that the accused had employed Kamal as a caretaker in his house.

On the day of the incident, when Om Prakash tried to force him for unnatural sex, Kamal resisted and threatened to report him to the police. Enraged, Om Prakash brutally killed him.

Long history of exploitation

Police suspect that Om Prakash had been targeting young men in the area for a long time, trapping them with false promises and using occult fear tactics to exploit them.

ACP Misrod Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed that the accused had been booked for murder, unnatural offences and under other relevant sections of law. The authorities are also reviewing his past criminal activities as part of the ongoing investigation.

