89% Women Unaware Of Digital Safety Tools In Bhopal, Just 11% Use Them, Says MANIT Survey | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 89% of women in Bhopal are unaware of modern digital safety tools, while less than 11% actually use them.

Women have Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce apps on their phones, but not apps that can keep them safe and secure, says a survey conducted by the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city under a project of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Nowadays, a wide range of digital tools are available that can help women ensure their safety. The objective of the survey was to know whether females above the age of 10 know about these tools—including mobile apps, digital watches, and emergency helplines—and to assess their effectiveness.

Led by Supriya Vyas (Principal Investigator), Neha Pranav Kolhe (Co-PI), and Jagdish Singh (Co-PI), the survey was conducted by approaching women respondents in educational institutions, recreational parks, residential areas, markets and tourist spots.

A few women reported using digital watches. They are mainly used by parents for children aged 10–18, as they feature GPS tracking, built-in cameras for photos, and live audio monitoring.

Among modern systems, the Life360, My Safetipin, and Red panic Button app is used by women in the 16–45 age group for location tracking and safety sharing. Most women prefer to use free safety apps for convenience and accessibility.

During the survey, participants were introduced to apps such as Life360, My Safetipin, SHEROES, 112 India etc with demonstrations on how to download and use them.

Information was also provided about the women’s helpline 1090, which operates in Madhya Pradesh to assist women in distress.

Associate Professor in the architecture and planning department at MANIT, Supriya Vyas says that lack of awareness is responsible for the situation. The study makes it clear that raising awareness about the use of digital technologies is a pressing need to prevent crimes and create a safer environment for women.

Women will be able to travel fearlessly only when they actively use mobile apps, emergency helplines, and smart safety devices, she adds.