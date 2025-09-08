 Bhopal: Ex-RS Member Duped In Land Fraud Case
EOW books two for fake power of attorney, crores-worth land sold fraudulently

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Bhopal: Ex-RS Member Duped In Land Fraud Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against two accused for preparing a fake power of attorney to illegally sell land owned by former Rajya Sabha member Mabel Rebello, who hails from Jharkhand and has residences in Goa and Bhopal.

EOW officials said the land in question, located in village Barkhedi Kalan of Huzur tehsil, is spread across 0.134 hectares (approximately 0.33 acres) and is worth several crores.

During investigation, it was found that accused Rahul Sharma created a forged power of attorney in the name of Rebello and used it to sell the land to Neeraj Patel.

While the official deal showed a payment of Rs 71.72 lakh, only Rs 8.22 lakh was actually transacted, exposing clear intent to defraud.

The case was filed following a complaint by PMK Bhardwaj. FIR has now been registered against Rahul Sharma and Neeraj Patel under multiple sections related to fraud and forgery.

