 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Whip On Officials Via Samadhan Online
Hears 12 public complaints, orders prompt action, suspensions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted direct hearing of over a dozen public grievances through Samadhan online on Monday, taking strong action against negligent officers across multiple districts including Balaghat, Umaria, Dewas, Bhind, Panna, Shahdol, Mouganj, Katni and Pandhurna.

In one case from Balaghat, labourer Junna Lal Panku complained that he had not received wages for bamboo cutting work from the forest department for the last five years.

Terming the delay as unacceptable, CM directed stern action against responsible officials. Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Ashok Varnwalsaid that wages have now been paid, show-cause notices issued and action taken against erring staff.

From Dewas, Priyanka Dikshit said she did not receive the Rs 12,000 maternity assistance. The Dewascollector stated that the financial aid has since been given. CM was informed that the outsourced computer operator and contractual accountant have been terminated, while the multipurpose worker has been suspended.

In Bhind, complainant Ramratan said his Khasra record had not been updated online. Officials told CM that four patwaris have been suspended and a proposal for action against four former tehsildars has been sent.

A serious case was reported where a person from the SC/ST category alleged that his wife's modesty was outraged, but only Rs 1 lakh of the total Rs 4 lakh compensation under the SC/ST Act was disbursed. The victim was forced to run from pillar to post for the remaining amount. CM was informed that the responsible officer has been suspended.

