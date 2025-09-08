Indore: 200 Senior Citizens Depart To Rameshwaram | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Chief Minister’s Teerth Darshan Yatra Scheme, a group of 200 senior citizens departed from Indore for the sacred city of Rameshwaram on Sunday.

The pilgrims were seen off by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, who extended a warm welcome to them before the journey. Speaking on the occasion, Silawat said, ‘Taking parents and elders on pilgrimage is the greatest virtuous act.

The state government is committed to ensuring that elderly citizens from both urban and rural areas get the opportunity to visit holy sites free-of-cost.’

Launched to support citizens above 60 years of age, the Chief Minister’s Teerth Darshan Yatra Scheme enables pilgrims to travel to revered places such as Varanasi, Rameshwaram, Mathura, Vrindavan, Amritsar and Vaishno Devi, with the entire cost borne by the state government.

The scheme’s primary aim is to provide senior citizens the chance to visit at least one pilgrimage site during their lifetime, benefiting particularly those from humble backgrounds.

Highlighting today’s event, the minister mentioned that among the 200 pilgrims, 27 were from Sanwer, along with others representing all nine assembly constituencies of Indore district.

The group was ceremoniously seen off at Indore Railway Station with garlands, chants of ‘Jai Jai Shri Ram’ and blessings for a safe and fulfilling journey.