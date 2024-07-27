Shravan Special: Know All 12 Sacred Jyotirlingas & Their Spiritual Significance

By: Yash Ahuja | July 27, 2024
Jyotirlingas are sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, representing his infinite nature, with twelve prominent ones across India, each holding significant religious importance. This Shravana, let's dive in and know the spiritual specialty of each one of them.
1. Kedarnath - A revered Hindu pilgrimage site set up in the foothills of Himalayas--Uttrakhand Spiritual Significance: It is believed devotees who offer prayers here attain Mukti (freedom).
2. Mahakaleshwar - One of the most powerful of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Located in Ujjain, MP the Mahakleshwar temple has become highly famous among celebs. Spiritual Significance: To conquer your fears
3. Baidyanath - Located in Jharkhand, this is a revered shrine where Lord Shiva is worshipped as the supreme healeR. Spiritual Significance: To cure stubborn-most diseases.
4. Kashi Vishwanath - One of the oldest and most important of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Significance: freedom from Karma
5. Trimbakeshwar - Location: Nashik, Maharashtra Spiritual Significance: negate or minimise impact of doshas like Pitra Dosha, Kalsarp Yoga.
6. Somnath - Situated at the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of three rivers: Kapila, Hiran and Saraswati). Location: Prabhas Patan, Gujarat Spiritual Significance: cure skin-related diseases
7. Grishneshwar - One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, this is historically revered as the site where Lord Shiva manifested to protect his devotees. Location: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra Spiritual Significance: Wealth and prosperity
8. Rameshwaram - This revered Hindu pilgrimage site in Tamil Nadu, is historically significant for its association with Lord Rama, who is believed to have worshipped Shiva here to seek his blessings before embarking on his journey to Lanka. Spiritual Significance: It is believed this temple offers a getaway to heaven.
9. Mallikarjun Location: Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh Spiritual Significance: believed to fulfil its devotees' deepest desire.
10. Bhimashankar - This historical site is revered for its association with the legend of Shiva's battle with the demon Tripurasura. Spiritual Significance: It is said people stuck in difficult situation or legal battles must offer prayers here for victory.
11. Omkareshwar - Located on an island in the Narmada River, MP, this Jyotirlinga holds immense spiritual significance for its historical and religious importance in Hinduism. Spiritual Significance: Offers peace and comfort
12. Nageshwar - Historically revered as a powerful place of worship for Lord Shiva, this temple symbolises protection from all poisons and spiritual liberation for devotees. Location: Goriyali, Gujarat Spiritual Significance: to destroy all sins
